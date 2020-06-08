Caught on camera: Rare finless porpoises sighted in Hong Kong waters

Two silvery-white porpoises glide through the ocean, captured in the lens of a drone camera. The pair swim side by side, occasionally surfacing for a quick breath of air. After a few minutes, they’re joined by several other porpoises, and the group travels together before disappearing into deeper waters. This is the first drone video ever recorded of the rare and very elusive Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides) in Hong Kong, says Gary Stokes, director of Oceans Asia, a Hong Kong-based marine conservation group. “I made it my personal holy grail to get footage of these porpoise as they are so hard to document and no one has anything decent,” Stokes told Mongabay. “Everyone I spoke with working on them in Hong Kong has little to no images. The best pictures resemble a ‘floating tire,’ which is as best as you can really get if you are really lucky.” But Stokes said he got extremely lucky when he went out on his boat to search for them off the coast of South Lantau Island on May 2. “At one point I had 9 to 10 animals, which is said to be about as large a pod as they get, and very uncommon in Hong Kong,” he said. The finless porpoise is a small, bathtub-sized creature with a distinctive attribute: unlike many other cetaceans, it only has a small dorsal ridge on its back, rather than a proper dorsal fin. This trait gives the finless porpoise its name, and makes it…This article was originally published on Mongabay

