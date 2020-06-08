Climate conundrum: Could COVID-19 be linked to early Arctic ice melt?

As the pandemic deepened in mid-May, masked participants boarded the German research vessels Maria S. Merian and Sonne, departing Bremerhaven and headed to the Arctic for the MOSAIC expedition (the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate School). Image by Esther Horvath. In mid-May, a pocket of scorching hot air flowed north from Siberia and fanned out across the Arctic Ocean reaching as far as Greenland and triggering an unprecedented heatwave. In Khatanga, a Russian village above the Arctic Circle which normally remains below freezing in the spring, the mercury hit 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit), smashing the previous record by 13 degrees C (23 degrees F). According to temperature records which go back to 1958, no other year has been hotter in the Arctic for this same time period. This weather anomaly has since ignited significant wildfires in Russia and contributed to the rapid melt-out of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean — possibly jumpstarting this year’s melt season. Indeed, sea ice is currently at its fourth for this time of year since record-keeping began in the 1970s. “Overall, this winter wasn’t particularly warm, but now that’s flipped around in the last month and we’re really seeing the effects,” says Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). “Big holes are opening up along the Siberian coast where it’s been the warmest.” This Central Arctic heatwave may not be a one-off event only occurring in spring 2020, researchers suggest. Rather, if levels…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay