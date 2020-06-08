‘I’ll never be ready for this port,’ locals say of Colombia’s proposed project

TRIBUGÁ, Colombia — Aida Leides Palacios Moreno strolls through the narrow dirt streets in the Colombian town of Tribugá surrounded by palm and plantain trees rustling in the seaside breeze. She’s trying to round up her neighbors for a meeting to discuss yet another ecotourism project. It’s a quiet morning in February. Most of the town’s men have already gone off to work in community gardens, or to collect shellfish from the more than 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) of mangroves that line the shore surrounding the town. The mangrove forests, which grow in the mud of brackish water, are a unique feature of this part of Colombia’s Pacific coast in the Chocó rainforest. It is one of the most biologically diverse areas of world, with some of the highest number of endemic plants in South America. The 20 or so people who attend the meeting express optimism that a tourist economy can grow and provide an alternative to the deepwater port that for years has been planned for this very spot. Many locals fear the port could displace them altogether. Residents of Tribuga gather for a town meeting to discuss a new ecotourism project. Photo by Kimberley J. Brown. “We don’t have money, but we live calmly,” says Palacios, a mother of three who was born and raised in Tribuga, “but we are now again being threatened by the port.” The idea for this mega infrastructure project in the Gulf of Tribugá has been debated for decades, and across generations.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

