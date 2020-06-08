In lockdown’s calm, glossy ibis finds prime nesting conditions in Sri Lanka

BUNDALA, Sri Lanka – The glossy ibis (Plegadis falcinellus) is a fairly rare but regular winter visitor to Sri Lanka, seen at the Bundala National Park in the island’s south before it leaves again in spring. So the sight of these black birds in the middle of May left park warden Ajith Gunathunga puzzled. He kept his trained eye focused on the species, and on May 21 discovered them nesting — with chicks in the mix. “The glossy ibis build their nests in a colony where some other waterbirds also nest. I could observe about 20 glossy ibis in the location and total of six nests with a few of them having little chicks, fed by the adults,” Gunathunga told Mongabay. Six glossy ibis nests have been observed in Bundala National Park in southern Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Ajith Gunathunga. Bundala is Sri Lanka’s first Ramsar wetland and is popular with migratory and pelagic birds. The ibis nesting colony was discovered near a safari jeep track popular with tourists; but because all national parks across Sri Lanka have been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the birds were able to enjoy undisturbed parenting time. Authorities now plan to keep this particular jeep track closed beyond the lockdown period to prevent disturbance to the nesting birds. Sri Lanka has eased many of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown, but all national parks remain closed. Gunathunga said that once Bundala opens, visitors including birdwatchers will be kept away…This article was originally published on Mongabay

