Scientists agree on the need to protect of 30% of the sea. But which 30%?

Sail 200 nautical miles, or 370 kilometers, from any coastline, and you’ll enter a region called the “high seas,” beyond the control of any country. While many people never get to dip below the surface of the open ocean, it hosts a rich and complex submarine world. The upper layers generate rich phytoplankton blooms, which attract a multitude of species and create ideal feeding grounds for whales, sharks and turtles. Dive deeper, and you’ll find bioluminescent jellyfish, long-snouted eels, and sponges made from silica, the same substance as in glass. There are entire mountain ranges in the deep ocean, as well as hydrothermal vents formed from millions of years of volcanic activity. Leatherback turtles spend most of their lives in the open ocean. Image by ACEgan / Shutterstock. Despite the rich biodiversity of the high seas, only about 1% are currently protected, while the rest lie beyond national jurisdiction. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does provide some specification of what activities can and can’t be done in the open ocean, but experts say it doesn’t do enough to protect the high seas. In 2018 and 2019, representatives from the U.N. gathered to discuss the establishment of a new high seas treaty, which would aim to protect marine biodiversity through a series of marine protected areas (MPAs). Right now, most MPAs are established near coastlines and within the exclusive economic zones (inside that 200-nautical-mile band) of various countries, falling within those nations’ authority. To establish MPAs…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay