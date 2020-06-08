UAE Mars mission: Hope project a 'real step forward for exploration'

From BBC

The first Arab space mission to Mars is preparing to lift off within weeks. Fuelling is due to begin next week.

It will take seven months to travel the 493 million km (308 million miles) to reach Mars and begin its orbit, sending back ground-breaking new data about its climate and atmosphere.

The probe will remain orbiting Mars for an entire Martian year, 687 days, to gather sufficient data.

A single orbit around Mars will take the probe 55 hours.

In a briefing on Monday, programme director Sarah Al-Amiri said the project should be a major incentive for young Arab scientists to embark on a career in space engineering.

The United Arab Emirates reaches for the Red Planet

Named Amal, meaning Hope, the unmanned craft is due to lift off from a remote Japanese island, Tanegashima, during a narrow launch window on 14 July.

Powered by a Japanese rocket, it will be carrying three types of sensors for measuring the complex make-up of Mars’s atmosphere. These include a high-resolution multiband camera for measuring the planet’s dust and ozone.

Second will be an infrared spectrometer for measuring both the upper and lower atmosphere and developed by Arizona State University, one of the project’s three US partner universities.

The third sensor will be an ultraviolet spectrometer for measuring oxygen and hydrogen levels.

Ms Al-Amiri said one of the focuses of the research will be into how these two elements, essential for water, are escaping from the planet.

Sir Ian Blatchford, director of the UK’s Science Museum Group, pointed out that “a lot of missions have focused on geology, but this will provide the most comprehensive, holistic picture of Mars’s climate”.

The UAE has a track record of space travel. It has sent rockets into the Earth’s orbit and one of its astronauts to the International Space