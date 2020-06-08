UK goes coal-free as renewables edge out fossil fuels

From BBC

Britain is set to pass a significant landmark tonight.

At midnight on Wednesday, Britain will mark two full months without burning coal to generate power.

Just a decade ago a little over 40% of the country’s electricity came from coal; coronavirus is part of the story, but far from all.

When Britain went into lockdown, electricity demand plummeted; the National Grid responded by taking power plants off the network.

The four remaining coal-fired plants were among the first to be shut down.

The last coal generator came off the system at midnight on Thursday 9th April. No coal has been burnt for electricity since.

The figures apply to Britain only, as Northern Ireland is not on the National Grid.

But it reveals just how dramatic the transformation of our energy system has been in the last decade.

That the country does not need to use the fuel that used to be the backbone of the grid is thanks to a massive investment in renewable energy over the last decade.

Two examples illustrate just how much the UK’s energy networks have changed.

A decade ago just 3% of the country’s electricity came from wind and solar, which many people saw as a costly distraction.

Now the UK has the biggest offshore wind industry in the world, as well as the largest single wind farm, completed off the coast of Yorkshire last year.

At the same time Drax, the country’s biggest power plant, has been taking a different path to renewable energy.

The plant, which is also in Yorkshire, generates 5% of the country’s electricity.

A decade ago, it was the biggest consumer of coal in the UK but has been switching to compressed wood pellets.

“We here at Drax decided that coal was no longer the future”, explains Will Gardiner, the chief executive of the