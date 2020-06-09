Germany earmarks 500 million euros for electric car charging: sources

FILE PHOTO: An electric car parks next to a charging station in Ostfildern near Stuttgart, Germany, August 19, 2019. Picture taken August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy ministry wants to earmark 500 million euros ($566.95 million) from Berlin’s bumper stimulus package to support private investors building charging stations for electric cars, two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry also suggested spending an extra 1.5 billion euros on supporting domestic battery cell production, which would more than double existing funds for that purpose, the sources said.

The remaining 500 million euros of the overall 2.5 billion euros promised for e-mobility in the 130 billion-euro stimulus package should be earmarked to support research and development, the sources added.