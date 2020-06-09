Less than a thousand remain: New list of animals on the brink of extinction

The giant panda, tiny tamaraw buffalo, riverine rabbit and Iberian lynx all have something in common: they join a growing list of animals on the brink of extinction. A newly published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences lists 515 animal species with fewer than a thousand individuals remaining. Overall, the report is grim: Earth is experiencing its sixth mass extinction; extinction rates are accelerating; and humans are to blame. Researchers evaluated 29,374 land-based vertebrates using IUCN Red List and Birdlife International data. They identified 75 mammal, 335 bird, 41 reptile and 65 amphibian species “on the brink of extinction.” The majority of these critically endangered animals are concentrated in tropical and subtropical regions, where biodiversity is highest. More than half of the species on the list have fewer than 250 individuals remaining. A Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus), one of the rarest mammals in the world, in Ujung Kulon National Park. Fewer than 100 individuals remain in the wild. Image by Stephen Belcher/Dok. Balai Taman Nasional Ujung Kulon via International Rhino Foundation. Fewer than 250 northern hairy-nosed wombats (Lasiorhinus krefftii) remain in the wild. Image by Fleshpiston via Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Fewer than 200 mountain chicken frogs (Leptodactylus falla) remain in the Caribbean due to hunting and fungal pathogens. Photo by Tim Vickers via Wikimedia Commons Public Domain. New Zealand’s flightless, nocturnal, kakapo (Strigops habroptilus) population has dwindled to around 200 individuals. Image by New Zealand Department of Conservation (CC BY 2.0). “The ongoing sixth…This article was originally published on Mongabay

