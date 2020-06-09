Overlap of fire, COVID-19 peaks: A ‘catastrophe’ for Brazil’s Amazon

Researchers have detected the “first major fire of 2020” in the Brazilian Amazon three months ahead of the fire season, while other scientists warn that there could be a “catastrophe” in the region if the peak of fires and COVID-19 overlap. Using a new application that combines fire alerts from NASA with satellite data tracking bursts of air pollution collected by the European Space Agency (ESA), the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) detected on May 28 a pulse of emissions and fire alerts in the same area of the state of Mato Grosso, in the southeastern Amazon region. Then, as the researchers zoomed in on imagery from Earth-imaging service Planet, they saw smoke rising from a block of land that had been deforested in 2019. “We show for the first time what the actual deforestation looks like in 2020,” Matt Finer, an ecologist and the director of MAAP, an initiative of the Amazon Conservation Association, said in an interview. On June 8, the team discovered the second fire of the year, also in Mato Grosso. Images from Planet show the progression of deforestation in 2019 and subsequent fire in 2020. Image courtesy of MAAP with data from Planet. The finding comes on the heels of a report from Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research (INPE) released in May warning that the compounding impacts of twin spikes in forest fires and COVID-19 cases, which are still rising in Brazil, could be devastating to local communities. More than 37,000 people…This article was originally published on Mongabay

