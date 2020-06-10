A bid to legitimize invasions of Brazil’s indigenous lands faces a court challenge

A court in Brazil is set to hear the latest case in a growing onslaught by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro against the country’s indigenous peoples and their territories. The legal wrangle centers on Resolution No. 9, issued at the end of April by FUNAI, the federal agency for indigenous affairs, which legalizes registration of properties inside reserves that are in the demarcation process throughout Brazil. The regulations was authored by two advocates for agribusiness inside the government and disregards all indigenous territories not ratified or registered by the federal government, affecting 237 reserves that are still undergoing the demarcation process. Together, these lands span 9.8 million hectares (24 million acres) — an area the size of Iceland — and would under Regulation No. 9 be open for sale, subdivision and speculation. Half of these reserves do not yet have defined boundaries. On May 14, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in the Amazonian state of Mato Grosso requested the immediate annulment of the directive. The request will be heard by a court. “Resolution No. 9 oversteps FUNAI’s own constitutional mission, which is to support and protect the indigenous. It is an illegal, unconstitutional and inopportune measure, to say the least,” said Ricardo Pael, the attorney general for Mato Grosso and one of the officials mounting the legal challenge against the federal government. Environmentalists and nonprofit organizations agree. Juliana de Paula Batista, a lawyer with the nongovernmental Socioenvironmental Institute (ISA), says the regulation could be used to pursue “certification for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

