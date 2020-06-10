Audio: Conservationists find opportunity and community amidst current crises

On today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast we look at how the environmental crises we’re currently facing intersect with two other major crises: the Covid pandemic and the systemic racism and police brutality that have sparked protests around the world in recent weeks. Listen here: We’re facing unprecedented environmental crises these days, from global warming to catastrophic loss of biodiversity. But these crises aren’t happening in a vacuum. Our destruction of nature and biodiversity is also making outbreaks of zoonotic diseases like Covid 19 more likely and more deadly, for instance. And despite scientists’ recognition of the importance of diversity to the healthy maintenance of Earth’s ecosystems, scientific fields themselves are not especially open to people of diverse backgrounds and experiences — instead, there are often barriers to entry imposed on many people, especially people of color. We welcome two guests onto the Mongabay Newscast today. Leela Hazzah is the founder and executive director of Lion Guardians, a conservation organization dedicated to finding ways for lions and humans to coexist. Founded in 2007 in Kenya’s Amboseli ecosystem, Lion Guardians has had tremendous success, helping reduce the number of lion killings by more than 90%, leading to a seven-fold increase in the local lion population. Hazzah, who never heard lions roaring in Egypt while growing up because the species has long since been eradicated from her home country, now hears lions roaring regularly. She joins us to discuss conservation as an essential service, how the Covid pandemic has impacted Lion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

