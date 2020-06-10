Brazilian government taken to court for assault on environment, climate

Illegally logged timber seized by IBAMA environmental agents from within an indigenous reserve. Raids of this sort have been greatly reduced by the Bolsonaro administration. Image by IBAMA. Socio-environmental NGOs, public prosecutors and opposition political parties in Brazil are hoping to overturn some of the anti-environmental policies of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro with a series of lawsuits. Since Bolsonaro took office last year, his administration has repeatedly moved to slash environmental protections, while Amazon deforestation rates and violent invasions of indigenous reserves have soared in number. Now, as Covid-19 tears through indigenous communities, loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners continue laying waste to the rainforest amid scaled back environmental surveillance due to the pandemic. Experts expect this year’s deforestation figures to be the worst in the last 15 years. “We can’t change the mindset of the government,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of civil society groups that is responsible for the legal analysis of the lawsuits, told Mongabay. “So we must use these legal instruments to overturn these environmental setbacks.” Last week, on World Environment Day, civil society groups and left-leaning political parties filed three separate lawsuits with the country’s federal and supreme courts that target Bolsonaro’s environment minister Ricardo Salles and his handpicked subordinate Eduardo Bim, current president of IBAMA, the country’s environmental agency. The first lawsuit, filed with a federal court in Amazonas state by NGOs Greenpeace Brasil and the Social Environment Institute (ISA), along with Brazil’s Environmental Prosecutors Association (ABRAMPA),…This article was originally published on Mongabay

