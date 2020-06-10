Crediting the lockdown for Sri Lanka’s cleaner air masks the real problem (Commentary)

There has been much media hype about improved air quality in Sri Lanka, and particularly in the island’s commercial capital, Colombo, during the COVID-19 lockdown phase. However, a close examination of the available air quality data shows that there was no improvement in air quality immediately after the imposition of the curfews except for suspicious outlier stations whose drop predated the curfews by a week. The improvement in air quality only began one week later, after the reversal in wind seasonality, as the northeast trade winds gave way to southwest trade winds. Such a reversal occurs each year in early April. Even then, the drop in air quality indexes remained around 30% only. As the wind reverses, it brings in pristine air from the southern Indian Ocean to Colombo rather than from Sri Lanka’s northern landmass and the lands to the north. After April, the pollution from these sources are directed to the interior of Sri Lanka and beyond, but not toward Colombo. Understandably, there was a drop in vehicular emissions in Colombo, thermal power plants and a few other industrialized and urbanized localities due to COVID-19 curfews. The celebration of a significant improvement in air quality is misplaced and should not distract pollution mitigation focus from the coal power plants, the agricultural residue burning, forest and garbage fires, and the industries that continued to function. A host of mainstream media reports and and social media posts have attributed the recent improvement in air quality to the curfews imposed since…This article was originally published on Mongabay

