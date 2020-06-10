For forest communities without a legal footing, new guideline is a starting template

Forest communities around the world struggling to achieve the legal recognition that would give them a greater say in how their natural resources are managed now have recourse to an independent guideline recently developed by the environmental law charity ClientEarth. Legal researchers from the NGO have created what they call a first-of-its-kind toolkit to support laws that uphold the rights of indigenous and local communities over their forests worldwide. “Mounting evidence shows that forest-dependent communities around the world play a key role in protecting rainforests, their biodiversity and the carbon they store,” the London-based group said in a statement published May 20. “However, their rights to these resources often fail to be properly recognised,” it added. A harvester carries xate palm fronds, sold for floral arrangements. Image by Charlie Watson/USAID/Rainforest Alliance Forestry Enterprises. A study published earlier this year by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) shows that community forest enterprises are a proven mechanism for conserving forests and biodiversity. The earnings generated from their activities are reinvested into social services and development within the communities. But the communities still struggle to obtain sustained government support in some cases, and rights to consultation are often sidelined in favor of large infrastructure projects or extractive industry interests. The new guideline attempts to tackle the issue from a policy angle. It lays out an elaborate list of questions that decision-makers and stakeholders involved in the community forest can use to develop and review legislation. “As national laws must be tailored to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

