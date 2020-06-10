Indonesia’s lobster export safeguards won’t end smuggling, scientists warn

JAKARTA — Scientists and conservationists are calling for more stringent control and monitoring of Indonesia’s exports of lobster larvae to prevent smuggling. The country’s fisheries minister, Edhy Prabowo, in May ordered the resumption of exports of baby lobsters in an effort to boost revenues from the fisheries sector. Exports had previously been banned by his predecessor, Susi Pudjiastuti, to conserve the declining wild population and tackle the illegal lobster market. In reopening the trade, the fisheries ministry has permitted the wild harvesting of nearly 140 million lobster larvae. Seventy percent will be allocated for domestic cultivation in aquaculture farms, while the rest are for export. The ministry has also granted export permits to 18 companies, but they’re yet allowed to make any shipments until they demonstrate they can raise the lobsters in the country. But fisheries experts and conservationists say the quota and requirements will not be enough to spur companies into investing in Indonesia’s lobster aquaculture sector, or to stop illegal lobster exports. “On business considerations, the companies will likely be more interested in exporting than cultivation,” said Irzal Effendi, an aquaculture professor at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB). He said he was worried the requirements would be mere “formalities” for exporters to obtain permits. “They’re probably not really serious in developing the national lobster aquaculture industry.” Lobsters raised at an aquaculture farm in Indonesia. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. Lobsters are among Indonesia’s top fisheries commodities, but the illegal export of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

