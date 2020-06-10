Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of no El Nino or La Nina through autumn

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s weather bureau said on Wednesday there was a 60% chance of no El Nino or La Nina occurring from now through the northern hemisphere autumn, repeating its forecast from last month.

The El Nino phenomenon is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash floods or fires.

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.