The perfect firestorm: COVID-19 in Mesoamerica’s indigenous territories

Everyone’s lives have been upended by coronavirus, but perhaps nowhere have the impacts been as devastating as in Mesoamerica’s indigenous territories. In March, just before the pandemic really hit the world, we traveled to the Miskitu indigenous territory called Bakinasta, in the heart of Honduras’s Moskitia Forest – Central America’s second largest rainforest. Patuca River in the heart of the Honduran Moskitia Forest. Photo: Laurie Hedges The 103,000-hectare Bakinasta territory is under severe threat due to invasions by land grabbers looking to steal indigenous lands to establish illegal cattle estates. The goal of our visit was to establish and train an indigenous ranger team to protect their own territory. Hiking deep in to the forest we encountered “carriles”, straight lines cut through the forest that invaders use to demarcate and lay claim to forest parcels for clearing and burning during the dry season. We also found a few recently felled trees. While tragic, these threats were expected, and the reason for our visit. That evening, we camped on a beach at the edge of the river. Patrolling and camping in Bakinasta Miskitu indigenous territory, Honduras. Photo: WCS We knew that COVID was starting to have an impact across the world, but it seemed so distant. Lying on the sand, we stared in awe through binoculars at the beauty of the endless stars, and mused that the Moskitia Forest might be the best place to be in a pandemic – just about as far from the crowds as one could get.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

