Amazon poor go hungry as Brazil slashes social safety net, cuts forests: Study

Ribeirinho man fishes on the Maues River in Amazonas state. In the highwater season, fish catch rates drop by 73%. That deficit, along with other causes, is resulting in episodes of hunger in riverine communities. Image by Luke Parry. Cash-poor riverine households in the Brazilian Amazon — once able to live sustainably from hunting and fishing — are going hungry as they struggle to catch enough fish to feed their families during the highwater season that runs yearly from roughly April to September, a recent study reveals. Hunger is intensifying due to many interacting factors: as COVID-19 assails the Amazon; Jair Bolsonaro’s government shreds once effective social welfare programs and cheerleads forest destruction; and climate change-driven extreme floods and droughts are on the upswing. Experts warn that these circumstances intensify threats to food security for the poor in remote riverine communities. “With a third of households skipping meals, and a sixth not eating for a whole day during [the highwater] season, food security can be classed as severe,” concluded the authors, who interviewed 556 households along 1,267 kilometers (787 miles) of river in the Brazilian states of Pará and Amazonas. The study is the first to show that food insecurity among Amazonian ribeirinhos — as riverside dwellers are called — is determined by seasonal crashes in fish catch rates in combination with social inequalities and the shredding of the social welfare safety net. Amazon fish and peccary liver cook over a beach fire. Image by Luke Parry. Lacking sufficient fish…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay