In Philippines’ Palawan, top cop linked to assault on environmental officer

PALAWAN, Philippines — Lawyers have condemned police officers on the Philippine island of Palawan for holding at gunpoint and arresting environmental law enforcers who visited a coastal village on June 10 to serve a vacate notice to informal settlers occupying a key mangrove area. Officers from the provincial capital Puerto Princesa, led by their chief, Marion Balonglong, reportedly accosted a team of environmental law enforcers from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), the city government’s anti-squatting office, and village peace officers in the town of Matahimik-Bucana in Puerto Princesa, local news outlet Palawan News reported. CENRO officials, appointed by the secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), are responsible for the implementation of the department’s environmental policies and programs at the community level. The group, led by CENRO team leader Roldan Alvarez, was in the area to issue notices to vacate to informal settlers and after receiving reports of mangroves being cut down illegally. The mangrove forest in the province spans 63,532 hectares (157,000 acres), or 4.4% of Palawan’s total area of 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres), government data show. The entire province has been declared a mangrove swamp forest reserve through a presidential proclamation in 1981, and mangrove cutting is prohibited under the country’s forestry code. Alvarez’s group was unable to continue their mission as they were stopped by members of the city’s police forces. According to village chair Ryan Abueme, as relayed to him by his village peace officers, Alvarez’s team showed a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

