Māori push for pandemic stimulus spend to save ancestral forest

Two Māori iwi, or tribal groups, are campaigning for a portion of the New Zealand government's new COVID-19 economic stimulus package to help save their treasured, ancestral Raukūmara Forest from being overrun by introduced pests. The Raukūmaras stretch across around 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) of national park and private land along the North Island's East Cape. The forest has major cultural and spiritual significance for local Māori, who believe the park's centerpiece — steep, craggy Mount Hikurangi — is the resting place of the canoe that the demigod Māui used to "fish" the island out of the ocean. But the forest is dying, said Ora Barlow-Tukaki of the Te Whanau ā Apanui iwi group. Since the 1970s, brushtail possum (Trichosurus vulpecula), red deer (Cervus elaphus), wild goat (Capra aegagrus), Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus), stoat (Mustela erminea), ferret (Mustela putorius furo) and weasel (Mustela nivalis) populations have skyrocketed. "Unsuppressed pest invasion has wreaked havoc on the Raukūmaras," Barlow-Tukaki said. "We're facing an ecological crisis." That's why a group of representatives from Te Whanau ā Apanui and neighboring iwi group Ngāti Porou (who share traditional custodianship of the Raukūmaras), alongside the Department of Conservation (DOC) and partners from local government, academia and civil society have put forward an ambitious $21 million plan to save the forest from ecological collapse. They say they're hopeful that a recent government decision — to support "shovel-ready" projects that will boost employment during the economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic — will boost their chances of making…

