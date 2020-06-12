14 straight months of rising Amazon deforestation in Brazil

Deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest increased for the fourteenth consecutive month according to data released today by the Brazilian government. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is currently pacing 83% of where it was a year ago. Data from Brazil’s national space research institute INPE showed that 847 square kilometers (sq km) of rainforest was cleared in the “Legal Amazon” during the month of May, bringing the total clearing since the August 1 to 6,453 sq km, up from 3,519 sq km the same time a year ago. Brazil tracks deforestation based on a year that runs from August 1 to July 31. Since January 1, deforestation in the region has amounted to 2,049 sq km, compared with 1,454 sq km through the first five months of 2019. Independent analysis by Imazon, a Brazilian NGO, tracks roughly along with what is being reported officially by the government. The new data was released two days after INPE revised its official 2019 estimate for Amazon deforestation upwards to 10,129 sq km, making the first time forest clearing in the region has topped 10,000 sq km since 2008. Deforestation is also trending upward in other Amazon countries, according to data from the University of Maryland (UMD) and World Resources Institute (WRI). The rise in deforestation troubles scientists who fear that the combination of forest loss and the effects of climate change could trigger the Amazon rainforest to tip toward a drier ecosystem which is more prone to fire, generates less local and regional rainfall,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

