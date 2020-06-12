A Sri Lankan rescue center races to save wild patients during lockdown

HIYARE, Sri Lanka — Bouts of panic buying quickly cleared supermarket and store shelves with each lifting of Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 curfew to allow residents to stock up on essentials. For some of those who waited in the long lines in the southern district of Galle, the shopping list was a single line: fresh milk. Not for themselves or their families, but for the animals in their care at the Hiyare wildlife rescue center. Sri Lanka is now easing out of the lockdown that was imposed on March 15, and food shortages aren’t a problem for the most part. But for the more than two months of lockdown, it was rough going at Hiyare, says Sampath Udugampola from the Wild Animal Rescue Program (WARP) that runs the center. “During the lockdown, we had two sambar deer [Rusa unicolor] calves, a barking deer [Muntiacus muntjak] calf and several purple-faced langurs [Semnopithecus vetulus], all of them needing fresh milk,” he told Mongabay. This brown fish owl (Ketupa zeylonensis) was treated at the rescue center in 2007 and released after rehabilitation, but a subsequent accident meant the owl had to be taken to a veterinary hospital 300 kilometers (180 miles) away, highlighting the need for an animal hospital for the southern region. Image courtesy of the Wildlife Conservation Society Galle. With demand high and supplies short, the rescue center workers often had to return empty-handed or try other outlets. The sambar calves each required at least 3 liters (6.3 pints) of fresh milk…This article was originally published on Mongabay

