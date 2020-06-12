An armada of turtles, caught on drone cam, flocks to the Great Barrier Reef

From high above, the blue sea looks like it’s speckled with tiny white dots. But a closer look reveals more: each dot is actually a sea turtle swimming toward the shore of a coral cay. There are thousands of them. Over the course of the nesting season, about 64,000 landed on the beach. In December 2019, researchers working with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation’s Raine Island Recovery Project captured this video as a way of counting the number of green turtles (Chelonia mydas) swimming ashore to nest on Raine Island, located on the outer edges of the Great Barrier Reef. Raine Island is the world’s largest rookery for green turtles, according to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. In previous years, researchers surveyed the green turtle population by painting white stripes on their shells with non-toxic paint while the turtles nested in the sand, then manually counted them offshore. “From a small boat, we then counted painted and non-painted turtles, but eyes are attracted much more to a turtle with a bright white stripe than an unpainted turtle, resulting in biased counts and reduced accuracy,” Andrew Dunstan, from the Queensland state government’s Department of Environment and Science (DES), said in a statement. An aerial view of green turtles near Raine Island. Image by Christian Miller The use of a drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), proved much more effective. Researchers were able to analyze each frame of the video, and accurately count the number of painted and non-painted turtles. The team…This article was originally published on Mongabay

