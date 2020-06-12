One-two punch of drought, pandemic hits Madagascar’s poor and its wildlife

With just over 1,200 cases and ten deaths, it may appear that Madagascar has been spared the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the deep south of the country, the crisis is casting a shadow of despair over a drought-stricken land, pushing people deeper into destitution. The island nation of 27 million people, off the coast of southern Africa, is one of the poorest in the world, where three out of four people live on less than $2 a day. Now, after several years of incremental decline, poverty will rise in Madagascar because of the economic fallout from the pandemic, according to World Bank estimates released earlier this month. A view of Efoetsy village that abuts Tsimanampesotse National Park in southwestern Madagascar. Image courtesy of Marni Lefleur/ Lemur Love Although the evidence remains inconclusive, the novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in wildlife. Many experts say human incursions into the natural world are responsible for the increasing frequency with which zoonotic diseases are entering human populations. In parts of Madagascar, the disease and its disruptions may force people to lean even more heavily on nature; to chop down trees and consume more wild meat to survive. The Malagasy economy was in bad shape after a political coup in 2009, which brought the current president to power for the first time. This year could be worse: World Bank data suggest the country may be plunging into recession. Madagascar reported its first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

