Earthquake with 5.7 magnitude hits eastern Turkey, three injured

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, causing the collapse of a military observation tower which injured three people, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said the epicentre of the quake was in the Karliova district of Bingol.

Soylu said on Twitter that one security guard was trapped under the rubble of the observation tower in Karliova, while two other people were slightly hurt.