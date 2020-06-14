Solar Orbiter: Europe's Sun mission makes first close pass

From BBC

Europe’s Solar Orbiter (SolO) probe makes its first close pass of the Sun on Monday, tracking by at a distance of just over 77 million km.

SolO was launched in February and is on a mission to understand what drives our star’s dynamic behaviour.

The close pass, known as a perihelion, puts the probe between the orbits of Venus and Mercury.

In the coming years, SolO will go nearer still, closing to within 43 million km of the Sun on occasions.

As it stands today, only five other missions have dived deeper into the inner Solar System: Mariner 10, Helios 1 & 2, Messenger, and Parker Solar Probe.

Earth orbits 149 million km (93 million miles) on average from the Sun.

SolO is a European Space Agency (Esa) craft that was assembled in the UK by the aerospace company Airbus.

It has spent the four months since launch undergoing a checkout phase. Engineers have been running the rule over all the probe’s systems and commissioning its 10 scientific instruments.

Routine operations for the full suite of onboard experiments are still a year away, but SolO’s magnetometer is up and running and will remain so.

Sitting at the end of a long boom at the back of the spacecraft, the MAG senses the magnetic fields embedded in the solar wind – the stream of charged particles billowing away from the Sun.

Already, the instrument is catching the disturbances that result from big explosions on the star called coronal mass ejections – in addition to the everyday waves and turbulence that trace the wind’s structure.

