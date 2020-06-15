Effective conservation science must shift away from doomsday views and toward solutions: Study

Conservation science that more effectively serves the goals of protecting and enhancing global biodiversity must shift away from tracking declines and toward devising real-world solutions, a recent study suggests. Too much of the field’s research focuses on describing the state of nature (such as the fact that a particular population is declining), and too little on what is causing those declines and how to address it, the authors write in their paper in the journal Conservation Letters. “There seems to be this disconnect between what everybody knows needs to be done, and what’s actually being done,” co-author David Williams, a conservation scientist at the University of Leeds, said in an interview with Mongabay. Williams and his co-authors — Andrew Balmford of Cambridge University and David Wilcove of Princeton — mapped the discipline’s development against a simple framework, which assumes that effective conservation science occurs when we progressively deepen our understanding of the threats to particular populations and the drivers of those threats — and then design and test interventions to address them. They then classified a representative sample of 959 articles published over the past 20 years in 20 conservation journals to see whether the research fit into the framework. The results were “quite worrying,” according to Williams, “given how much money has been spent and how many papers have been published.” Forty-three percent of the studies analyzed simply described the state of particular populations, and did not identify what was threatening them at all; only 10% explored the drivers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

