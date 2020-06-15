Garden villages locking-in car dependency, says report

From BBC

England’s new garden villages and towns risk becoming car-dependent commuter estates, a report has warned.

The government promised the sites would be thriving communities – with jobs, shops and recreational facilities.

But research has suggested the garden villages may be little better than the reviled edge-of town estates they were supposed to supersede.

The government said the report was unfair because the settlements were still in their early stages.

But the researchers said they believed the 20 garden communities they assessed – still in various stages of the planning process – would create up to 200,000 households dependent on driving.

The report has come from Transport for New Homes, a group promoting alternatives to the car.

It has been supported by the RAC Foundation, which said most drivers did not want to need a car to visit the corner shop.

The garden village concept was devised to overcome problems of local resistance to housing estates bolted on to small towns.

The government’s prospectus said these should be largely self-sustaining and genuinely mixed-use, with public transport, walking and cycling enabling access to jobs, education and services.

But the report found that:

All settlements but one failed to provide access to amenities with safe walking and cycling routes and a railway station within a mile of all new homesResidents in one garden village may have to walk up to seven miles to buy a pint of milkNone of the 20 settlements would provide all-week bus services to all households through the dayCycle routes from the garden villages into nearby towns would often be long and dangerous.

One author, Jenny Raggett, said: “Garden villages were put forward as an alternative to characterless estates – but they may well end up with more tarmac than garden.”

She said this was especially regrettable as the coronavirus outbreak had prompted more people