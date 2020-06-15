Mars: Green glow detected on the Red Planet

From BBC

Scientists have identified a green light in the atmosphere of Mars.

A similar glow is sometimes seen by astronauts on the space station when they look to the Earth’s limb.

The glow comes from oxygen atoms when they’re excited by sunlight.

The phenomenon has long been predicted to occur on other planets, but the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) – a joint European-Russian satellite at Mars – is the first to make the observation beyond Earth.

“It’s a nice result,” said Dr Manish Patel from the UK’s Open University.

“You’d never plan a mission to go look for this kind of thing. Today, we have to be very clear about the science we’re going to do before we get to Mars. But having got there, we thought, ‘well, let’s have a look’. And it worked.”

To be clear, this is different to classic aurora like the Northern and Southern Lights.

These emissions are the consequence of collisions between atmospheric molecules and charged particles that are racing away from the Sun. On Earth, this type of interaction is heavily influenced by our planet’s strong magnetic field, which pulls those particles down on to the poles.

Aurora are not focussed in quite the same way on Mars because this world doesn’t have a global magnetic field, but such emissions nonetheless exist and have already been observed.

The green glow seen by astronauts at the edge of the Earth – and now by the TGO at Mars – has a separate origin. It’s sunlight that’s doing the work. Oxygen atoms are raised to a higher energy level and when they fall back to their resting state, they produce the tell-tale green emission.

Earth has abundant oxygen in its atmosphere. But on Mars it’s largely present only as a breakdown product of carbon dioxide. Sunlight will free one of the oxygen