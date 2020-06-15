Nature needs cities, and cities need nature (commentary)

Wild boars have descended from the hills and entered Barcelona, and sika deer have been seen strolling deserted metro stations in Japan. While such unusual visitors will retreat as Covid-19 is brought under control, their sudden presence and more subtle changes in urban nature highlight an important dimension for post Covid-19 recovery: the integration of nature in cities to support both human health and biodiversity. At a time when the world is losing its biodiversity at an alarming rate, and that loss has been linked to disease outbreaks, urban nature is more important than ever. Yet urbanization is a major cause of habitat loss – which drives much of the staggering loss of biodiversity. If we are to conserve biodiversity, we need to do so in cities, too. Cities have long been typified as barren wasteland. However, studies argue that the opposite can be true: a number of cities across the globe host significant biological diversity. Cape Town, for example, is home to 50 percent of South Africa’s critically endangered vegetation types. Otters had disappeared from Singapore when, in 1977, the government launched its Clean River Campaign. In 1998, otters began to return to the island. Today, at least 90 otters live in city waterways. Singapore has continued to expand its nature revolution and today is a haven for biodiversity. Close to 10 percent of the total land area is set aside for parks and nature conservation, all connected in an island-wide network of green links. With thoughtful planning, cities…This article was originally published on Mongabay

