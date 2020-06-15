Norilsk Nickel creates sustainable development role after spill

A view shows water barriers during recovery works following a diesel fuel leak at a thermal power station near Norilsk in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia in this handout picture obtained by Reuters June 11, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The board of Norilsk Nickel has created a position of senior vice-president for sustainable development, the Russian mining company said on Monday, following a fuel spill in the Arctic city where it is based.

The holder of the new role will be responsible for questions of ecology and the environment, the company said, a fortnight after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil in the remote city of Norilsk.