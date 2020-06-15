Sex organs reveal new jumping spider species in the Philippines

MANILA — It took a closer look at the male jumping spiders’ reproductive organ – the shape of it, to be precise — for two Filipino scientists to declare three new species in the Philippines. The father-and-daughter team of Alberto Barrion, an entomologist, and Aimee Lynn Barrion-Dupo, an arachnologist, described the three new species from the main island of Luzon and published their findings in the Philippine Journal of Systematic Biology. The new species belong to the genus Lepidemathis; before the publication of their paper, there were only four known species from the genus, all of them found only in the Philippines. Though these spiders are common in agricultural and natural ecosystems, only a few people study them, researchers say. Map of the main collection site, Cavinti in Laguna province. Image courtesy of Barrion-Dupo and Barrion The Barrions found each of the three spiders — Lepidemathis cavinti, Lepidemathis dogmai and Lepidemathis lipa — in three different provinces in southern Luzon in 2014 through the animal biodiversity survey program of the University of the Philippines Los Baños’ Museum of Natural History. During the survey, they collected samples of jumping spiders from Cavinti in Laguna province, and the overlapping areas of Mauban in Quezon province. Back in their laboratory, they compared the spiders they collected and realized that the male reproductive organs of some differed from already described species. It was then that they realized the spiders they’d collected might be new species. “Much of the uniqueness of these spiders are due…This article was originally published on Mongabay

