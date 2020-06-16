Concerned for the future, indigenous Nicaraguans lament lost habitats

Read the original investigation. TIKTIK KAANU, Nicaragua – Laughter drifted up from the riverbank, where the glow of fireflies pulsed on and off between the tree trunks. It was Friday night, and Anthony Oscar Omier and other indigenous Rama teachers had made their weekly trek to teach Saturday high school classes in Tiktik Kaanu, a community in Nicaragua’s South Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region. At the end of every regular school week in Rama Cay, they travel by motor boat through the Bluefields Lagoon and up the Kukra River, past stands of forest and lands cleared by outsiders. One week the teachers found themselves without transport and rowed the whole way in a dugout canoe. “It took us four hours,” Omier said, laughing. “Good exercise!” Indigenous Rama and Afro-descendant Kriol communities received their joint title to communal lands ten years ago, but little support since. The government never followed through with addressing non-indigenous settlers within the territory, and the onslaught of outsiders clearing land for pasture has only risen since the title was issued. The nine Rama and Kriol communities and their territorial government are doing what they can largely on their own. Omier and his colleagues settled into their Friday night routine, setting out mattresses and hammocks in a Tiktik Kaanu leader’s wooden home. The teachers took turns bathing with a bucket outside under the stars while others cooked up fish and rice for dinner. Omier had settled into a hammock to review his lesson plan for English classes the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay