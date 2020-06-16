Coral reef loss helps some fish grow bigger, but perhaps not for long

When sea temperatures rise, coral reefs get “stressed out.” They expel a microscopic algae called zooxanthellae from their tissues, and this process causes colorful coral polyps to “bleach” a stark white hue. Without zooxanthellae, corals slowly starve and are left vulnerable to disease, and, in some cases, they even die off. Thousands of species, including sea anemones, clams and seahorses, depend on coral reef systems to survive, so they usually disappear, too. But the loss of coral reefs isn’t bad news for everyone. A different type of algae, known as algal turf, will grow on the skeleton of the dead reef, and this provides a feast for large, herbivorous fish like parrotfish, surgeonfish and rabbitfish. The sudden increase in food causes these fish to grow even larger in size, according to a new study published in Functional Ecology. “Because they now have more food … they just keep growing, and over the 15 years that our study spans, we would see more of the larger fishes,” Renato Morais, a doctoral candidate at James Cook University in Australia and lead author of the study, told Mongabay. Morais and a team of international researchers collected data off the coast of Lizard Island, located on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Lizard Island, like much of the Great Barrier Reef, has experienced severe coral loss over the past decade due to mass bleaching events and destructive cyclone seasons. In fact, the reefs at Lizard Island experienced coral loss of about 83% between 2003…This article was originally published on Mongabay

