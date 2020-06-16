Europe pushes ahead with 'dune buggy' Mars rover

From BBC

The European Space Agency is moving rapidly to develop its next Mars rover.

It already has one vehicle set to go to the Red Planet in 2022, but is now pushing ahead with a second robot, which will depart in 2026.

This additional rover is part of the US-European project to return rock samples to Earth for analysis.

Esa has awarded an advanced B2 contract to the UK arm of the aerospace giant Airbus, which will enable the firm to kick-start the necessary technologies.

The new rover is dubbed “Fetch” because its mission will be to find and retrieve the rock samples that have been collected and cached on the surface by the American Perseverance rover, which is heading to Mars next month.

Perseverance will drill interesting rocks and put the tailings in small tubes, which it will then drop to the ground.

The UK-built Fetch robot will pick up these cylinders and take them to a rocket system that will fire the samples up into space where a satellite will be waiting to capture them and bring them home.

Esa and its US counterpart, Nasa, want to despatch the Fetch robot and rocket system to Mars in 2026. The limited time means Esa has had to compress its normal contracting arrangements with industry, and is effectively sole-sourcing from Airbus. Ordinarily, companies would still be in open competition at this stage of a project.

“Because of the tight schedule, we came up with this idea of an advanced B2 contract that will allow our key sub-contractors on all the major systems to get to work right away,” said Airbus project manager Ben Boyes.

The most obvious difference between Fetch and Esa’s 2022 Rosalind Franklin rover is the locomotion system. Mars rovers have traditionally been six-wheelers. Fetch will have just four large wheels, giving it the