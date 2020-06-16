The world’s a stage for these four new jumping spiders from Sri Lanka

COLOMBO — Sri Lankan researchers have described the first ever species of jumping spiders from the genus Synagelides that are native to the Indian Ocean island, identifying not one but four of the arachnids. In a paper published in the journal Zootaxa, they name the new species Synagelides hortonensis, S. lakmalii, S. rosalindae and S. orlandoi — the latter two named after the lovers in William Shakespeare’s popular comedy As You Like It. Entomologist Suresh P. Benjamin, a co-author of the new study, told Mongabay these are the first species from the genus described from Sri Lanka, and likely not the last. “There is a lot to study in Sri Lanka,” he said. With more than 6,000 species described worldwide, jumping spiders (family: Salticidae) are the largest known spider family. The recent publication is a part of an ongoing effort to study the endemic arachnids of Sri Lanka, a biodiversity haven best known for its dazzling variety of reptile life. The new discovery brings to 31 the known species of jumping spiders described from Sri Lanka. “The current initiative aims to place the island’s jumping spiders in a phylogenetic context using different sequencing approaches and advanced bioinformatic pipelines to better understand the evolutionary history of the family,” Benjamin said. Researchers introduced S. hortonensis, a new jumping spider belonging to the genus Synagalides is named after its type locality, the Horton Plains National Park in the central district of Nuwara Eliya. Image courtesy of Suresh P. Benjamin. Found throughout Asia, Synagelides is an unusual…This article was originally published on Mongabay

