As fires strangle national parks, Indonesia struggles to restore peatlands

In September 2019, the noon sky over a part of Jambi province in Indonesian Sumatra turned crimson. Fires had been raging through Indonesia for the past few months, and certain pollutants in the thick haze that had enveloped the area scattered red light more than blue, scientists said, giving a ruddy hue to the sky. The red sky didn’t last long, but the haze did. And the devastation from the fires was widespread. More than a million hectares across the country burned, according to the government’s numbers. The fires released an estimated 708 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in the atmosphere, costing the country more than $5 billion in economic losses that year, according to the World Bank. Protected areas burned, too. Within Jambi, the fires scorched parts of Berbak National Park, one of the last remaining vast expanses of peat swamp and freshwater swamp forest in Indonesia and the country’s first Ramsar Site. Large areas also burned in adjoining Sembilang National Park in South Sumatra province, which is hemmed in the east by extensive mangrove forests. Together, Berbak National Park and Sembilang National Park – merged into Berbak-Sembilang National Park (BSNP) under the same management in 2016 – are home to immensely rich and diverse habitats that harbor hundreds of species including the critically endangered Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae), Sumatran elephant (Elephas maximus sumatranus), painted terrapin (Batagur borneoensis), helmeted hornbill (Rhinoplax vigil), and the endangered Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus). The Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus) is the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay