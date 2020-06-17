Audio: Will U.S. scientists find a silent salamander killer in time?

Reporter Benji Jones and wildlife disease ecologist with United States Geological Survey, Daniel Grear, join this special edition of Mongabay’s podcast to discuss the hunt for Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans (Bsal) in North America, which Benji has described as “searching for a needle in a haystack except the needle is invisible and the hay stretches for thousands of miles.” Host Mike DiGirolamo talks with Jones and Grear about the search, the difficulty in finding it, and what we can expect if the disease ever makes its way to U.S. shores. Listen here: For the next several episodes of the podcast, Mongabay Explores will dive into a special publishing project our writers and editors produced on Bsal, to learn what’s known about this issue in 2020. Ensatina salamander (Ensatina eschscholtzii), which is found from British Columbia to Washington, Oregon, California and down to Baja California in Mexico. Photo by Clay Bolt, National Geographic Society. More reading from Mongabay on this topic: On the hunt for a silent salamander-killer Scientists are racing to stop a pandemic before it starts – but will they find it in time? Super-spreaders: How the curious life of a newt could ignite a pandemic Their susceptibility to Bsal coupled with their mobility mean eastern newts could act as “super-spreaders” of Bsal if the fungus gets to North America. U.S.G.S.’s National Wildlife Health Center’s Bsal Surveillance site View Mongabay’s whole series on Bsal here United States Bsal Task Force website Map of the total relative risk of Bsal outbreak by county around…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay