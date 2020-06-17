Cook Islands to grant seabed mining exploration licenses within a year

The Cook Islands government plans to license seabed mining operators to prospect its exclusive economic zone for manganese and cobalt nodules within the coming financial year, Deputy Prime Minister Mark Brown told the Cook Islands News. Brown’s comments, reported in a May 23 article, came in response to a new report commissioned by environmental advocacy groups The Ocean Foundation and MiningWatch Canada. The report warns of serious environmental impacts if mining takes place in the Pacific Ocean’s seabed, and says that even working out what those impacts might be will take a lot longer than the government’s projected timescale of commencing mining in less than five years. “We’re talking about activities at depths of up to four kilometers,” or about 2.5 miles, the report’s lead researcher, Andrew Chin, a marine scientist at James Cook University in Australia, told Mongabay. “And trying to figure out how an ecosystem works takes a long time. I mean, people are still arguing about how mangroves work, and you can walk through them! So within five years, I just can’t see us being in a position to really understand what the impacts are going to be.” Cook Islands seabed minerals commissioner Alex Herman said in an email to Mongabay that “commercial nodule recovery will have impacts on affected species and habitats in the deep sea,” and added that baseline studies, mitigation strategies and monitoring would all be important if mining were to go ahead. “The Government has to look at issues from a broader perspective,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

