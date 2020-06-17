Dark matter hunt yields unexplained signal

From BBC

An experiment searching for signs of elusive dark matter has detected an unexplained signal.

Scientists working on the Xenon 1T experiment have detected more activity within their detector than they would otherwise expect.

This “excess of events” caused by outside particles could point to the existence of a previously undetected dark matter particle called an axion.

Dark matter comprises 85% of matter in the cosmos, but its nature is unknown.

Whatever it is, it does not reflect or emit detectable light, hence the name.

There are three potential explanations for the new signal from the Xenon1T experiment. Two require new physics to explain, while one of them is consistent with a hypothesised dark matter particle called a solar axion.

So far, scientists have only observed indirect evidence of dark matter. A definitive, direct detection of dark matter particles has yet to be made.

Dark matter becomes less ‘ghostly’ Dark matter map yields first results

There are several theories to account for what that particle might be like. The most favoured one has been the WIMP, or Weakly Interacting Massive Particle.

Physicists working on the Xenon series of experiments have spent more than a decade hunting for signs of these WIMPs. But the search has been fruitless.

But Xenon1T, the most recent iteration was also sensitive to other candidate particles.

Background noise

The experiment was operated deep underground at the Gran Sasso facility in Italy, from 2016 to 2018.

Its detector was filled with 3.2 tonnes of ultra-pure liquefied xenon, two tonnes of which served as a “target” for interactions between the xenon atoms and other particles that were passing through.

When a particle crosses the target, it can generate tiny flashes of light and free electrons from a xenon atom.

Most of these interactions – also known as events – are with particles we already know about, such as muons, cosmic