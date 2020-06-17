DNA study reveals Ireland's age of 'god-kings'

From BBC

DNA has been used to confirm the existence of an elite social class in the Stone Age inhabitants of Ireland.

It’s one of the earliest examples of such a hierarchy among human societies.

A key piece of evidence comes from an adult male buried at the 5,000-year-old Newgrange monument; his DNA revealed that his parents were first-degree relatives, possibly brother and sister.

He was one member of an extended “clan” that was buried at impressive stone monuments across Ireland.

The Irish elites were established during Neolithic times, when people first started farming. The researchers extracted DNA from 44 ancient individuals from across Ireland and sequenced their genomes (the full complement of genetic material contained in the nuclei of cells).

Evidence of incestuous unions like that found at Newgrange are rare in human history; they are taboo for inter-linked biological and cultural reasons. Where they do occur, it is often within royal dynasties that have been granted divine status.

Brother-sister marriages are found among the pharaohs of ancient Egypt and the “god-kings” of South America’s Inca Empire. Tutankhamun’s parents, for example, are thought by some to have been full siblings. Among these cultures, rulers drew on aspects of religion to legitimise their power and wielded it through the construction of extravagant monuments.

Commenting on the genetic patterns seen in the man from Newgrange, Lara Cassidy, assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin, said: “I’d never seen anything like it.

“We all inherit two copies of the genome, one from our mother and one from our father; well, this individual’s copies were extremely similar, a tell-tale sign of close inbreeding. In fact, our analyses allowed us to confirm that his parents were first-degree relatives.”

The Newgrange monument in County Meath is a kidney-shaped mound covering an area of more than one acre. It’s part of a tradition of elaborate monuments