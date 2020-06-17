Euro zone banks face significant climate-related risks, ECB says

FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank (ECB) logo is pictured before a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone banks face significant climate-change related risks and must build capacity now to manage these, even if climate issues tend to materialize over longer periods, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

“An abrupt transition to a low-carbon economy would have a severe impact on climate-sensitive economic sectors, triggering an increase in banking system losses of up to 60% compared with a baseline scenario,” Enria said in a speech.