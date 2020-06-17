From a Philippine conflict hotspot, a new insect-eating plant emerges

Scientists have discovered a new insect-eating pitcher plant, Nepenthes cabanae, in the Philippines’ southern Mindanao region. Thriving in a small area within a known conflict zone, the pitcher plant has already been declared critically endangered. The new species is enchanting yet deadly for its prey: insects attracted to its nectar glands are unable to keep their footing on the slippery waxed throat of the pitcher, sliding into the acidic enzyme stew waiting below, to be slowly digested. It is a beautiful plant, outwardly marbled with flecks of red on an acid-green background, the pitchers lined in a deep burgundy and hanging fatly in the shade of the montane forest understory like paper lanterns on living strings. The plant’s discovery, published in the Philippine Journal of Systematic Biology last year, brings the number of known pitcher species in the Pantaron mountain range, a biodiverse area in central Mindanao, to eight, as a group of local scientists struggle to catalog the biodiversity of this underexplored, politically unstable and conflict-prone region. Mindanao is the pitcher plant capital of the Philippines, with 34 different species identified so far. The newly identified species, N. cabanae, is named after Veneracion G. Cabana, a prolific Filipino scientist who supported scientific expeditions in unexplored areas of Mindanao. “Everything about this species is interesting,” lead researcher Noel Lagunday tells Mongabay. They are carnivorous “and thrive by attracting, trapping and digesting insects, and small animals,” Lagunday says, highlighting evolutionary adaptations not present in most plants. N. cabanae differs from its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

