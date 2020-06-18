38 endangered Brazilian tree species illegally traded, poorly tracked: Study

The Araucaria angustifolia (Bertol.) Kuntze was highly commercialized in Brazil between 2012 and 2016, according to the study. The tree is threatened with extinction according to the Ministry of the Environment. Image by Mauricio Mercadante CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. A total of 38 tree species on Brazil’s official list of Flora Species Threatened with Extinction were illegally traded between 2012 and 2016, according to a recently published study conducted by scientists at the Federal Fluminense University and the Botanical Garden Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro. The species included on the Ministry of the Environment (MMA) list are prohibited for exploitation, except in rare cases, such as for scientific research. The study, initiated in 2017, was published in the Journal for Nature Conservation. Researchers determined that “Among the 2,214 [tree] species traded [in Brazil during the study period], we found 38 endangered species, comprising a volume of 6 million cubic meters, representing approximately ten percent of the total traffic of 60.9 million cubic meters,” according to data from the National Environment System (SISNAMA). SISNAMA regulates the possession and transport of all commercial forest products within Brazil’s territory. The supply chain tracking tool that enables the monitoring of tree harvesting, transport and export is known as the Document of Forest Origin (DOF), a mandatory license that registers a forest product’s name, volume, origin, destination, and commercial use. The research team of biologists analyzed DOF issue reports covering millions of records, then crossed that data with the federal list of endangered species. Of the 38 threatened tree species…This article was originally published on Mongabay

