A Sri Lankan herp mystery solved: The snake species that was two

COLOMBO — For nearly a decade, siblings and scientists Dineth Danushka and Suneth Kanishka have been making field visits to study Dendrelaphis bifrenalis, a snake known as the Boulenger’s bronzeback, which is endemic to Sri Lanka. The data that the brothers gathered over time led them to believe there were two distinct populations of the snake, and that, for more than a century, its various populations had been wrongly lumped together as D. bifrenalis. Now, in their first ever study, published in May in the journal TAPROBANICA, the researchers look to close a long-running taxonomic cold case by splitting up the species: the bronzeback populations of the dry and intermediate zones remain the true D. bifrenalis. And the population in the wet zone is described as a species new to science: D. wickrorum, or Wickramasinghe’s bronzeback, named in honor of leading herpetologist L.J. Mendis Wickramasinghe, known as “Sri Lanka’s Darwin” for the sheer number of species he has described, and his wife Nethu. “The more we observed this snake, the more we suspected that there had to be two distinct species, but this needed extensive studies,” Dineth told Mongabay. He and his brother and fellow researchers followed up field observations with extensive study of physical details and traits and DNA sequencing to “conclusively establish that these are distinct species.” The redescribed D. bifrenalis is considered a beautiful snake bearing an unusual color combination. Image courtesy of L.J. Mendis Wickramasinghe. Among the differences between D. bifrenalis and D. wickrorum are the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay