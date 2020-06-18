Chimps prefer human crops, scientists find — and it’s better for them

Eating crops is a risky business for chimpanzees, who run the risk of injury or death if they are caught by farmers protecting their livelihoods. But new research shows that crops grown by farmers can have important nutritional benefits for chimps, which may explain their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way. “Crops generally offer primates energetic benefits over wild foods,” says Nicola Bryson-Morrison, research fellow at the University of Kent, U.K., and lead author of a recent paper in the American Journal of Primatology about the diets of West African chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus) that live within landscapes adapted to suit humans. “Crops have been selected by humans to be palatable, easily digestible and energy dense,” Bryson-Morrison says. As well as being tasty and providing more energy, they are also convenient. Popping down to the oil palm plantation makes for a guaranteed lunch, far easier than traipsing hours to find a fruiting wild fig tree. Of course, this does not always go down well with farmers trying to make a living. Bryson-Morrison describes crop foraging as “a principle threat to human-wildlife coexistence within anthropogenic landscapes.” She suggests that to keep the peace, “it would be preferable if chimpanzees were able to meet their nutritional requirements from the surrounding environment without relying on crops.” But there are clear payoffs for chimps who habitually eat cultivated crops that make this unlikely. They have been found to grow bigger, live longer, lose fewer offspring, begin breeding at a younger age, and be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

