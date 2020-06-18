COVID-19 and rainforest fires set up potential public health crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic and the arrival of fire season in two of the world’s major rainforests are on a collision course, scientists and public health researchers say, and the results could amount to a public health disaster. Experts argue for the need to stem the deforestation that nearly always precedes fires in wet tropical forests, in addition to containing the spread of the virus circulating around the globe, because the pollution thrown into the atmosphere by the fires could multiply the effects of the pandemic, especially for indigenous populations. Tropical rainforests aren’t fire-adapted landscapes like parts of Australia or the western United States, Ane Auxiliadora Costa Alencar, director of science at the Brazilian research NGO IPAM, told reporters in a call June 17. “Fire just does not occur naturally in those biomes,” said Ruth DeFries, a professor of ecology and sustainable development at Columbia University who was also on the call. “It’s too wet.” Forest fires in the state of Pará in the Brazilian Amazon. Image © Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. But every year, fire seasons predictably follow deforestation in the Amazon and Southeast Asia as farmers and ranchers clear the land of recently cut debris. Pique over the burning of the Amazon reached a zenith in 2019, with widespread media attention that often conflated these intentionally set blazes with the more familiar wildfires of drier temperate forests. While destructive, these more frequent wildfires are a part of the ecology of the regions in which they occur. The destruction wrought by fires…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay