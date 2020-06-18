‘Rafiki’s trust was betrayed’: Q&A with conservationist Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka

Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka first saw Rafiki in 2001 while conducting research for her master’s degree in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Uganda. At that time, Rafiki, a mountain gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei), was living in a group led by his father, Nkuringo. But when Nkuringo died, the fur on Rafiki’s back turned silver, and he eventually obtained the position as head of the aptly named Nkuringo gorilla group. He would go on to lead the group for 12 years. To tourists visiting Bwindi, the Nkuringo group was one of the favorite gorilla groups to watch, and Rafiki, which means “friend” in Swahili, became a well-known figure. Kalema-Zikusoka, a scientist, veterinarian and founder and CEO of the NGO Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH), as well as one of the leading conservationists working to protect endangered mountain gorillas, said she kept close track of Rafiki over the past 15 years. She and the team at CTPH would collect fecal samples from the Nkuringo gorilla group every month to make sure they weren’t picking up parasites from the local human community and their livestock. But Rafiki’s life recently came to a brutal end. On June 2, rangers found the gorilla’s body with a deep wound in his upper left abdomen. It appeared that a spear had pierced his internal organs, causing the gorilla to suffer a slow, painful death. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species and fully protected in Uganda, so killing one of these animals bears harsh penalties. Veterinarian Dr. Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay