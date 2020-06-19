As lockdown ends, Manila’s dirty air is back. It doesn’t have to stay

ALBAY, Philippines — Air quality in Metro Manila is returning to its usual noxious levels as COVID-19 lockdown measures are loosened up. But this backslide into business-as-usual can be preempted if local governments adapt existing measures and transition to cleaner energy technologies, a new report says. Published by the international think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Greenpeace Philippines, the new report shows that air pollution has been making a gradual comeback in the Philippine capital since authorities began easing the lockdown beginning May 16. During lockdown, the city’s notorious air pollution levels dropped, giving residents back a view of the skyline they hadn’t seen in decades. The lifting of the smog also gave a glimpse of what cities can be like with vastly improved air quality, the report says. The report is the second one released by the group and focuses on Metro Manila, specifically the cities of San Juan, Caloocan, Quezon City, Makati, Marikina, Pasig and Manila. Metro Manila is composed of 16 cities and one municipality. It looks at data on two major air pollutants emitted from burning fossil fuels: nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. Levels of these pollutants were measured by the Sentinel-5 TROPOMI satellite. Since the beginning of May, NO2 and PM2.5 concentration levels in the atmosphere increased steadily, ahead of starting to loosen lockdown measures. “The rebound has far-reaching implications for the country’s recovery, as air pollution, particularly from the burning of fossil fuels…This article was originally published on Mongabay

